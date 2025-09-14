Winning Olympic medal should be aim of every sportsperson: Hry CM

Panchkula: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that every sportsperson should make winning medals at the Olympic Games his or her goal. Saini also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of establishing India as a sporting superpower by the 2036 Olympic Games, for which the Haryana government has already started preparations. Addressing a gathering of shuttlers after inaugurating the ‘Ashwani Gupta Memorial All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament’ here, Saini announced to give Rs 11 lakh to the Sports Promotion Society, Panchkula, from his discretionary fund.

Welcoming around 2,000 shuttlers from different states to Haryana, Saini said victory and defeat are part of the game, but passion and sportsmanship are what makes a great player.

A player’s goal should not be limited to the Asian junior badminton tournament, but should extend to winning medals for India at the Olympic Games, he added. Describing Haryana as a sports hub, the CM said its players have brought laurels to both the country and the state by winning medals at international competitions. About 11 years ago, a vision for sports was formulated in the state that encouraged players with the mantra of ‘Khele Haryana - Badhe Haryana’ for which extensive sports infrastructure was developed, he said.