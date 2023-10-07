Wings of relief

A common perception that prevails amongst some citizens is that the Armed Forces have little or no role in peacetime. Due to the highly specialised nature of its profession and work, the IAF’s ‘visibility’ in the daily lives of Indians is less. Very few are aware that the prompt airlift and quick deployment of its assets in East Ladakh continues to be the most effective deterrent against any Chinese designs. One can’t fault the citizens because the IAF goes about its job in a ‘matter of fact’ way. While the wartime heroics of IAF are relatively better known, its 24 X 7 engagement and involvement in Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) is lesser known and acknowledged. The 91st anniversary of IAF on October 8 presents a good opportunity for a brief glimpse into some IAF domestic HADR operations in 2023.



It is well known that many parts of India are prone to disasters — either natural or man-made. Whenever a disaster strikes over inhospitable terrain such as mountains, the magnitude of the destruction multiplies. Climate change-influenced extreme weather events were experienced this year too. Of late, forest fires too have increased in frequency. It was in March that major forest fires broke out in Goa. The IAF with its Mi-17 helicopters swung into action, and through a special equipment called ‘Bambi bucket’, that carries water, incessantly fought the forest fires. The perseverance of our air warriors finally won and the fire could be brought under control. Had it not been for the swift and professional response from the IAF, the ecological damage to our forest and economic cost to the nation would have multiplied. Another forest fire in the Madukkarai range in Tamil Nadu in April was tackled by IAF helicopters pouring thousands of litres of water in numerous sorties.

Cyclone Biparjoy that struck us in June, saw IAF assets engaged in a variety of tasks such as safely evacuating our citizens through air, aerial reconnaissance of the affected areas and rendering food, medical aid and other supplies. These operations by IAF reduced the response time, saved precious lives, and instilled confidence amongst the affected people. The very next month, in July, Chetak helicopters of IAF were in action in Telangana, undertaking flood relief operations. Almost around the same period, thousands of kilometers away, IAF Garud commandos saved 70 civilians who were precariously trapped in flash floods near Hasimara in West Bengal. Although the devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh in July and August caused considerable damage to property, the speedy action by IAF helicopters helped save thousands of lives. With roads being washed away or cut-off, IAF flew medicines, food and essential clothing. In the face of several odds, IAF helicopters evacuated an injured mountaineer from Mt Nun base camp. Five personnel of Ladakh Disaster Force were safely rescued in a daring operation by IAF Cheetah helicopters from Markha valley in Ladakh. Both these operations in August were undertaken in conditions that tested both the aircrew and machines to their limits.

The North-East part of India conjures exotic images in our minds. A region blessed with immense natural beauty and potential, it also has some of the harshest terrain anywhere in the country. Infrastructure development in states like Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is fraught with challenges due to terrain and climate. The working season is limited to just a few months in a year. The induction of the Chinook helicopter has changed the dynamics. The heavy-lift capability of the Chinook has been put to good use by IAF in service of the nation by airlifting heavy and bulky equipment used in construction/ infrastructure development. This has hastened the pace of development. Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Department of Food and Civil Supplies (DFCS) are amongst the many whose work and output have benefited by the IAF. The civil populace in far-flung areas of North East is dependent upon IAF for supplies and medical evacuation. Even in this era of high-speed Internet and social media, IAF remains their only real and reliable ‘connect’ with the rest of the country.

Come rain or shine, IAF aircrew who fly and the worthy technicians who maintain the aircraft and helicopters, remain ‘Arjun’ like focused on achieving their task. In doing so, the IAF has not only been a savior but also a nation-builder. IAF’s humanitarian operations have given an enhanced sense of hope to Indians. They feel confident that IAF is their ‘Aapatsu Mitram’ — a trusted friend in times of need and calamities. Here’s wishing all air warriors a ‘Happy Air Force Day’. May you continue to ‘Touch the Sky with Glory’.

The writer served in the IAF for over 32 years. He has over 5500 hours of flying and has undertaken innumerable HADR missions. He holds an M.Phil in Defence and Management. Views expressed are personal