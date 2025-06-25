Will you completely forget your father just to spread BJP’s propaganda: Cong's jibe at Scindia

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who recalled her grandmother's struggle during the Emergency, asking whether he will completely forget his father Madhavrao Scindia just to spread BJP's propaganda.

As the Modi government marked 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' on the occasion of the anniversary of the proclamation of Emergency by the then Indira Gandhi government in 1975, Scindia recalled that his grandmother, Vijaya Raje Scindia, chose the path of public service over the royal path.

"Her dedication to democracy and public service gave a new direction to Indian politics. Even during the days of the Emergency, she struggled for the restoration of democracy. The then Congress government subjected her to various tortures and atrocities.

"She was even imprisoned - but she neither bowed, nor succumbed, nor broke. She remained steadfast in her commitment to democratic values and respect for the Constitution," Scindia, who crossed over to the BJP from the Congress in 2020, said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The thoughts of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on her towering personality and contributions are inspiring for all of us," he said.

Hitting back at Scindia, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Dear Maharaj, why don't you ever mention your revered father, or will you completely forget him just to spread BJP’s propaganda?"

"The late Madhavrao Scindia ji became an MP in Indira Gandh's government in 1980. Did you never ask your father why he was against the Sangh? Why didn’t he support the Sangh in opposing the Emergency?" Khera said in a post on X.

In another post, Khera said, "Balasaheb Deoras, the RSS chief at the time, went so far as to write a letter to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, congratulating her on the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding her election in 1975. He outrightly distanced the RSS from the pre and anti-Emergency movements."

But today, the same RSS is busy setting up shop, selling stories of resistance it never lived, the Congress leader said.

"As they say, 'The father couldn’t swat a fly, and the son calls himself a warrior.' The history of the RSS is built on lies and the entire story of their so-called struggle can be written on a single grain of rice," Khera claimed.