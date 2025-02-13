Will work together to clean Yamuna in Delhi: Patil

Chandigarh: Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil along with Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana addressed a press conference here on Wednesday, in which they highlighted the decisions taken by the Central Government for the welfare of people in the Union Budget presented recently by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Responding to questions from media persons, Patil said the SYL issue between Punjab and Haryana is currently in the Supreme Court and all efforts are being made to resolve the issue amicably. He said the issue should be resolved through continuous dialogue between stakeholders. Sometimes such disputes occur between states and he assured that the issue will be resolved soon.

On the issue of allegations of Delhi getting poisonous water through the Yamuna River, the Union minister said: “I have been drinking Delhi water for the last 16 years and I am alive. The water of Yamuna river is getting polluted due to garbage, dirty sewage and industrial waste generated in Delhi and Haryana has no role in this. After the formation of a new government in Delhi, Yamuna will be cleaned in the coming time and work will be done rapidly in this regard and we will work together to clean the Yamuna River”.

The Union minister said the Opposition has always criticised the Budget, but in our government, employment opportunities are being provided to the youth.