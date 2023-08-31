‘Will work on action-oriented efforts to improve global culture’

Varanasi/New Delhi: Brazil will continue working on “action-oriented efforts” for improving global culture after it receives the baton of the G20 rotating presidency following the summit in India, the South American nation’s minister Margareth Menezes has said.



This year’s G20 Summit will be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi under India’s presidency, where members and guest nations will discuss various economic reforms.

In an interview on the sidelines of the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi last week, the Brazilian culture minister said copyright issues, rights of cultural workers and preservation of heritage are the immediate agenda at hand and the presidency of the grouping “will be a special opportunity for us to collaborate on these efforts”.

Asked about the preparations for the G20 culture track meetings in Brazil next year, Menezes, a popular singer-turned-politician, said, “The initial steps comprise a virtual meeting followed by three in-person meetings.”

“Throughout this period, we aim to solidify the specific agenda we have observed here and explore ways to amend them with new initiatives for strengthening the cultural sector of the G20,” she added.

Sharing the pillars on which the culture track discussions will take place under Brazil’s presidency of the G20, Menezes said preservation of cultural heritage and digital technology will be among key topics.

“Cultural and social diversity, heritage and digital environment, including copyright, are of paramount importance. It is essential to integrate these themes with the goals of sustainability and preservation, particularly in the context of the culture of Brazil’s traditional communities,” the minister told reporters.