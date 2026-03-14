'Will try our best': Iranian envoy on passage for India's vessels

New Delhi: As several India-flagged vessels remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Friday said that “we will try our best” to resolve the issue. Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Fathali said, “We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests, we have common faith.” As the war entered its fourteenth day, with no end in sight, the Iranian envoy said, “Iran doesn't want war, but Iran is ready for war.” While US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that “we're not finished yet”, Iran continued to remain defiant and used the choking of the strategic Strait of Hormuz as leverage against the US-Israel combine.