‘Will to revive bullock cart races’

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that the Punjab government will revive traditional rural sports, including bullock cart races, by removing legal hurdles. Mann said the ban had disheartened sports lovers and hurt Punjab’s heritage. The Punjab Assembly passed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2025, on July 11, awaiting Presidential assent to resume races under strict safety norms for animals.

The CM also vowed to revive pigeon-flying and promote events like the famed Kila Raipur “Rural Olympics,” while reiterating his government’s crackdown on drug mafia.