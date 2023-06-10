‘Will soon decide in favour of sunflower growing farmers’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday digitally released an amount of Rs 29,13,12, 000 as ‘interim bharpai’ to 8,528 sunflower farmers for an area of 36,414 acres. During a press conference, Khattar reached out to the farmers not to fall prey to anyone who is trying to mislead them. He said that some farmer unions and political leaders are defaming the name of farmers by misleading them.



Khattar clarified that the government will take a positive decision for the sunflower farmers. A detailed study about the market rate is going on, and once this process is done, we will make a pivotal announcement.