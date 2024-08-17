Will score hat-trick in Haryana polls, says BJP

Chandigarh: Shortly after the Election Commission on Friday put out the poll date for Haryana, political parties welcomed the announcement, with the ruling BJP saying it will score a hat-trick while rivals like the Congress claiming that people will oust them from power. The EC on Friday announced that Assembly polls in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1 and the results will be declared on October 4. CM Saini told reporters that the BJP will return to power in Haryana with a bigger mandate and development will be further accelerated.

Meanwhile, in a post on X in Hindi, Saini said, “The people of Haryana are ready for the great festival of democracy in October 2024. On October 1, the people will once again go to the polling booth and press the lotus button and form the BJP government for the third time,” he posted.