Will raise rice supply issue with Shah, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he will flag the issue regarding the supply of rice to the state for its ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, which provides additional 5 kilograms of rice for each member of BPL families, with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters after meeting President Droupadi Murmu, he indicated that there may be slight delay in implementing the scheme, as the Centre played “dirty politics” in supplying rice to the state.

“After becoming the Chief Minister I had not met the Rashtrapati, I met her, it was only a courtesy call. I’m also meeting the Union Home Minister. He has given me time at 9 pm, it is also a courtesy call, there won’t be any major discussion, may raise certain issues depending on the situation,” Siddaramaiah said.

Charging that Food Corporation of India (FCI) expressed inability to supply rice to Karnataka allegedly on the instance of the central government, after initially agreeing, the CM in response to a question said, the government of India played a “dirty politics”, “hate politics”.

Noting that the state is trying to procure rice and has reached out to states like Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, he, however, said they will not be able to supply the state’s requirement, also transportation cost will be high.