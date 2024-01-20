Will protect Myanmar border like that of Bangladesh: Shah

GUWAHATI/TEZPUR: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government will stop the free movement of people at the Myanmar border and will protect it like that of Bangladesh.



Addressing the passing out parade of the first batch of the five newly-constituted Assam Police Commando battalions, he said the Centre is rethinking the free-movement facility with Myanmar.

“The India-Myanmar border will be protected like the Bangladesh border... The Government of India will stop the free movement with Myanmar,” he said.

Shah said there has been a huge change in the law and order of the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi during the last 10 years.

Attacking the Congress, he alleged that people had to pay bribes to get government jobs during its tenure, and maintained that not a single penny has to be paid for employment under the BJP rule.

On the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Shah said that Lord Ram would return home after 550 “disrespectful” years.

“It’s a matter of pride for entire India,” he said, noting that it was happening at a time when the country was on course to become a superpower.

Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of bringing peace and development in the northeast has been successful. The Congress had a policy to “divert attention from problems and enjoy power, which led to the deaths of thousands of people in the region”, particularly in the Bodoland, Shah said at the 13th Triennial Conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha in Dhekiajuli, Assam on Saturday.

The Prime Minister also viewed it from a new perspective and the problem was resolved with Bodoland “today being free from bomb blasts, firing and violence”, Shah said.

During the last three years, there has been no incident of violence in Bodoland, and it is scripting a new story by walking on the path of development, Shah asserted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the country will be free from the menace of Naxalism in the next three years.

Shah, while addressing the Sashastra Seema Bal’s 60th Raising Day at Salonibari in Tezpur, also said among all the Central armed police forces, SSB plays “a unique role in minutely integrating culture, history, topography and language” of the border villages, and bringing people in those areas closer to rest of the country.

The home minister presented awards for exemplary service to six SSB personnel along with trophies to three battalions, besides releasing a postage stamp on the occasion.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the event, too.