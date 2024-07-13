‘Will not let miscreants & drugs stay in Haryana’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that Congress will not let miscreants and drugs stay in Haryana when the Congress government is formed.



Addressing the ‘Dhanyawadi Karyakart Sammelan’ in Fatehabad today, Hooda said it will be the responsibility of the Congress government to curb crime by improving law and order and to protect the lives and property of every citizen. Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan was also present on this occasion.

The workers gave a rousing welcome to both leaders on reaching the workers’ meeting, which turned into a large public meeting due to the huge enthusiasm of the workers and the crowd. Hooda and Chaudhary Udaibhan expressed gratitude to the people for making Congress candidate Kumari Selja win the Lok Sabha elections and encouraged all Congressmen to work hard for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

In his address, Hooda said a government of U-turns and flop schemes is running in the state. “In 10 years, no scheme of this government proved to be successful or helped in public welfare,” he said.