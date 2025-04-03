Will not bow down, Thakur should resign if he can't prove allegations: Kharge

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit back at Anurag Thakur for hurling "wild allegations" at him, and dared the BJP MP to prove the charges or else resign. Referring to certain remarks made by Thakur in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the discussion on the Waqf bill, the Congress president said the remarks have damaged his reputation. Thakur's remarks have been expunged from the records. Several opposition parties also staged a walkout from the House on the issue. Raising the issue during the morning session in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said his life has always been an open book, and he has always upheld the highest values in public life. "After almost 60 years in politics, I do not deserve this. Yesterday, completely false and baseless charges were hurled at me in the Lok Sabha by Anurag Thakur. When he was challenged by my colleagues, he was compelled to withdraw his defamatory remarks," he said. "But the damage has been done. All the media (outlets) have carried (it). Social media is also spreading it. His statements damaging my image and reputation has already been picked up by the social and other media," he said.

A visibily upset Kharge further said that as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and as a president of the Indian National Congress, he is forced to stand up in the House and condemn Thakur's "wild allegations". "I expect an apology from the Leader of House that is the very least the ruling party can and must do. If Thakur cannot prove his allegation, he has no right be in Parliament, he should resign. I seek. And if it is proved, I will resign," Kharge said. The senior Congress leader also challenged the BJP MP to prove that he or his children have occupied even an inch of Waqf land. He further said he is son of labourer and has worked hard to rise from the post of Congress' block committee president to become the president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). He also said that no one has ever pointed fingers at him in his 60-year-long political life. "I am such a person...If these BJP people want to intimidate me and make me bow down, then let me remind them that I will break but will never bow down," Kharge said. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who was given the floor to respond, said, "We heard the anguish and the words expressed by the Leader of the Opposition. I have stated earlier, also as a colleague, we must have high regard for each other and Malliarjkun kharge.." However, the minister could not complete his remarks due to disruptions by some opposition party MPs.