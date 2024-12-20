Will not allow farmers’ interests to be affected: Pb minister

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has assured farmer union leaders that the state government will not allow farmers’ interests to be affected by the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing.

The Agriculture Minister was holding in-depth discussions with farmers unions’ leaders on the draft policy on “National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM) here at Punjab Bhawan, on Thursday.

“The state government is concerned as this policy could have serious implications for the state and its farmers, so we want to analyze and consult on each and every aspect of the draft policy shared by the GoI,” said the Agriculture Minister, while adding that agriculture experts and other stakeholders will also be consulted soon to analyze it thoroughly so that not a single point is left unconsidered.

Khudian, along with Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Anurag Verma, Chairman of Punjab State Farmers’ & Farm Workers’ Commission Dr. Sukhpal Singh, Secretary Punjab Mandi Board Mr. Ramvir, appealed the farmers to send their suggestions and comments in this regard to the agriculture department.

Farmer Unions’ leaders Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Dr. Darshan Pal, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Dr. Satnam Singh Ajnala and other leaders expressed deep concerns over potential privatization, monopolistic practices in the disguise of the policy.