Will not allow attack on Constitution: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of attacking the Constitution, and said the opposition would not allow the prime minister to escape without accountability.



“We would not allow the attack on the Constitution that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing,” he told reporters in Parliament complex.

“This attack is not acceptable to us,” Gandhi said.

Holding copies of the Constitution in their hands, leaders of the INDIA bloc marched to the Lok Sabha chamber on the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Asked whether the message of the opposition was reaching out to the people, the former Congress president said, “Our message is reaching the public and no power can touch the Constitution of India and we will protect it.”

Later in a post on X, Gandhi said the prime minister is busy saving his government

“Psychologically on the backfoot Narendra Modi is busy saving his government. The attack on the Constitution by Narendra Modi and his government is not acceptable to us - and we will not allow this to happen under any circumstances,” Rahul Gandhi further said.