‘Will never learn’: Congress takes dig at PM with Manmohan video

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday recalled then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s remarks in the US in 2005, describing the Iraq invasion as a “mistake”, and said a government that stands up for its beliefs as well as its people’s interests is also one that is respected across the world.

“That’s a lesson that the self-styled Vishwaguru will never learn,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramesh shared a video clip on X of Singh’s remarks made in Washington on July 20, 2005.

“As far as the (US-led) invasion of Iraq is concerned, it was our sincere view that it was a mistake,” Singh had said.

In his post on X, Ramesh said, “The PM who was singularly responsible for the India-US nuclear agreement also said this in Washington on July 20, 2005. A government that stands up for its beliefs and its people’s interests is also one that is respected across the world.”

“That’s a lesson that the self-styled Vishwaguru will never learn,” he added.

His remarks came as the war in the Middle East escalated broadly on Monday.

The Congress on Sunday “unequivocally” condemned the targeted assassination of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and said no external power has the authority to engineer a regime change, as such actions amount to imperialism and are incompatible with a rules-based international order.

Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the US in the early hours of Saturday, with Iran’s state media reporting on Sunday that the 86-year-old supreme leader was killed in an air strike targeting his compound in downtown Tehran.