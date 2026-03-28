Will keep close vigil during SIR, won't let voters be deprived of their right: Delhi Congress

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress on Saturday said it will keep a close watch at the booth level during the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national capital, reiterating that no eligible voter should be deprived of their right to vote.

At a meeting held in Badli village, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, who is serving as a booth level agent (BLA-2) for booth number 50 in the Badli Assembly constituency, interacted with booth-level agents ahead of the revision exercise scheduled to begin next month.

The assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) was also present at the meeting and held discussions with booth-level agents of various political parties regarding the process.

Yadav said the party has instructed its booth-level workers to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the revision exercise. "We will not let any single voter be deprived of their vote and will keep a close vigil in our respective booths," he said.

Referring to a preliminary scrutiny carried out by booth level officers (BLOs), Yadav claimed that several voters were wrongly marked for deletion.

"During cross-verification, we found that many voters who should have remained on the rolls were proposed for removal. We have submitted these cases to the electoral registration officer and the sub-divisional magistrate for re-verification," he said.

Yadav added that the party has made it clear that any wrongful deletion or inclusion of voters will not be tolerated.

"Not even one genuine vote should be cut, and no incorrect vote should be added. Those who have the right to vote must get it, and those who do not will not be allowed to vote," he said.

Yadav said he personally took on the role of a BLA-2 to send a message about the party's commitment to the process.

"All BLA-2s in the Badli Assembly constituency have undergone formal training. Following this, we are committed to ensuring that not a single vote is mishandled," he said.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress noted that it had appointed booth level agents (BLA-2) across 11,834 booths in the national capital as part of its preparations for the revision exercise.