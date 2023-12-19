‘Will intensify anti-terror ops in J&K if required’

SRINAGAR: Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ajay Kumar Yadav on Tuesday said the current situation in Kashmir Valley is peaceful and if need be, his force will intensify anti-terror operations.

Yadav said the overall situation is under control.

“The current situation in Srinagar and Kashmir is excellent and in the coming times, it is going to improve further,” Yadav said.

However, he quickly added that his force will intensify the anti-terror operations in the Valley if required.

The IG CRPF said “all the strategies that are required to be adopted, including association with the public, support of youth and the people around, is what we aspire for and which we are doing right now”.

Moreover, Yadav said that the women force is engaged in airport security duties besides participating in the cordon search operation with the teams.