‘Will he dictate to me?’: CJI fumes over litigant’s father calling his brother

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday took umbrage at the conduct of a litigant whose father made a phone call to the CJI’s brother objecting to a judicial order regarding minority reservation for a medical post-graduate course.

The matter pertains to one Nikhil Kumar Punia, born into Haryana’s Jaat Puniya community, seeking a minority reservation after converting to Buddhism in Uttar Pradesh’s Subharti Medical College.

On January 28, the Supreme Court, while observing that the plea was a “new type of fraud”, had directed an inquiry into the petitioner’s minority certificates.

On Wednesday, the CJI was infuriated while referring to the “shocking” incident and said, “Nobody dares to do this. And you think I will transfer the case because of this? I have dealt with such elements for the last 23 years.”

He went on and said, “Now you tell us why we should not initiate criminal contempt against the father of your client. What he (father) has done, should I disclose in open court?