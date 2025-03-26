Will fulfil all poll promises including 200 units of free electricity: CM Omar

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the National Conference government is promise-bound to implement all its election promises including giving 200

units of free electricity to all households falling under the ‘Antyodaya Anna Yojana’ (AAY) category.

Abdullah said this in the legislative Assembly while replying to a clubbed question by Peoples Conference’s Sajad Gani Lone, BJP’s Narinder Singh Raina and independent Shabir

Ahmad Kullay. The chief minister was at his witty best while informing the House that the government will provide free electricity to all AAY households, integrating the scheme with the ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojna’ (PMSGMBY).

“...our concern is milk and which cow gives us milk does not mean anything for us. Our aim is to give 200 units of free electricity to the people and it will be done...we will ensure that there is not much impact on the exchequer,” Abdullah said.

The CM said he had clarified thrice on the subject in this House – during the discussion on lieutenant governor’s address, Budget presentation and discussion on grants.

“All the promises in our manifesto will be fulfilled. We are promise-bound to the people. We were neither playing with the truth at that time (during election campaigning) nor today (in the government),” he said.

However, Abdullah said the promises would be implemented in a structured manner. “It is evident that the first preference will be given to the most deserving, the poorest of the poor. We are starting from the AAY category and its ambit will be extended subsequently. This is just the beginning.”