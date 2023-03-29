Will file supplementary charge sheet within 3 weeks: CBI to court

The CBI on Tuesday told a Delhi court it will file within three weeks a supplementary charge sheet in the land-for-jobs scam case against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, their son and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, their daughter Misa Bharti and others.

The court also asked the CBI to provide a copy of the charge sheet filed earlier to all the accused.

During the hearing, the CBI moved an application for an early hearing of the matter.

The court put the application for arguments on April 5, the next date of hearing, after some of the accused submitted that they would file a reply to the agency’s plea.

Rabri Devi, the former chief minister of Bihar, and Misa Bharti attended the court proceedings on Wednesday. Special Judge Geetanjli Goel granted exemption from personal appearance to Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

On March 15, the court granted bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and others in the case on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the like amount each after the CBI did not oppose their applications.