Will fight Bihar Assembly polls as part of INDIA Bloc: Congress

New Delhi: Firming up its strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday said it would contest the election as part of the INDIA Bloc and asserted that the alliance partners would take a “collective decision” on the chief ministerial face.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting at the Indira Gandhi Bhawan in Delhi that was attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar and his predecessor Akhilesh Prasad Singh, AICC’s Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, Congress general secretary (organisation)

KC Venugopal, senior leaders Meira Kumar, Tariq Anwar, Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Mohammad Jawed, among others.

“The winds of change have started blowing in Bihar. The people of Bihar are worried about development, social justice and their futures. There is tremendous anger among youngsters due to rigging in recruitment exams, paper leaks and unemployment,” Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X after the meeting.

“We will remove the current government and bring a government in Bihar that will bring inclusive development and protect the rights of all,” he said.

During the meeting, Kharge said, talks were held with senior leaders of

Bihar and discussions took place in detail about strengthening the Congress and on preparations for the upcoming election.

In a post on his WhatsApp channel, Gandhi said the Congress was dedicated to social harmony, equality and progress of the people in Bihar.

“The state is ready to bring an era of change and justice,” he said in the post.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, AICC Bihar in-charge Allavaru said, “Leaders from Bihar put forward their viewpoint and a strategy was formed with unanimity. We will take on the BJP and its allies unitedly.”

Asked if the RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav would be the chief ministerial face of the INDIA Bloc, he said, “When the INDIA Bloc will sit down, it will discuss seat-sharing, as well as who will be chief minister or not, whether to declare a chief ministerial face or not, a collective decision will be taken.”

“It will not be appropriate to comment on it now,” he added.