Will expose anti-Punjab stance: Mann’s jibe at Badal over defamation case

CHANDIGARH: Taking a jibe over the defamation case filed by SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann welcomed it by saying that it will give him another chance to expose the anti-Punjab stance and misdeeds of the Badal family.



Addressing the gathering after dedicating 14 libraries to the people here on Thursday, the chief minister said that he will make a plea for daily hearing of the case to ensure that people are apprised about the sins of Badals.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Badals ignored the interests of the state only for the sake of constructing a canal to their farm house by Haryana as reward for his treachery with the state. He said that not only this the business of Badals in terms of Hotels, vilas, transport and others have flourished at the cost of the progress of the state, which will be told to the people in detail.

The chief minister said that Sukhbir is contesting the case for saving his property whereas he will go to the court to save the people. Mann said that he will tell the world about all the misdeeds of the Badal family due to which the state had lagged behind in various fields. He said that the hands of the Badal family are drenched with the blood of the Punjab and Punjabis adding that people of the state can never forgive them for their sins.

Mann said that those people who used to claim that they will rule the state for 25 years have been totally rejected by the people. He said that these leaders have not been able to get their 25 MLAs elected as they have been trounced by the people. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these haughty leaders have been shown a door by the people and have been sent to political oblivion.

Mann said that people have made up their mind to give all the 13 seats of the state in upcoming general elections

to them.