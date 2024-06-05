Will continue to work for Amethi: Smriti Irani after Lok Sabha defeat

Amethi: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, who sought re-election from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, lost her seat to Congress’s Kishori Lal Sharma on Tuesday. In her first reaction after the results, Irani conceded defeat and congratulated her victorious opponent.



“I express my gratitude to all the BJP party workers and supporters, those who have worked in the service of the constituency and the party with utmost dedication and fidelity. Today, I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that their governments have completed the pending works of 30 years in just 5 years,” Smriti said while addressing the media after the later trends.

“I congratulate those who win. I will continue to be in the service of the people of Amethi,” she added.

The BJP leader also assured the people of Amethi that she has and will continue to work for the constituency despite the win or the loss.

Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma emerged as a giant killer by defeating Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani by a margin of over 1.67 votes from Amethi, the bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission, Irani bagged 3,72,032 votes, while Sharma polled 5,39,228 votes. The BSP candidate got 34,534 votes.

Reacting to his win, Sharma expressed his gratitude to the people of Amethi and the Congress party, saying the 18th Lok Sabha election in Amethi will be the biggest example of a strong and empowered democratic country.