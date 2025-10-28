Will continue as CM, subject to Cong high command: Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would continue in office for the full five year term, subject to the Congress high command’s decision.

There has been speculation about a possible change in leadership when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November—a phase being referred to by some as the “November revolution”. However, amid the talk of a leadership change, Siddaramaiah said. Responding to a question on whether he would remain chief minister for five years, Siddaramaiah told reporters: “If the high

command decides.”