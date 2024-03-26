Will contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana: JJP

Chandigarh: Days after the BJP-JJP alliance fell apart, the Ajay Chautala-led party on Tuesday announced that it will contest on its own all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jannayak Janata Party’s political affairs committee (PAC) in Delhi, the party said in a statement.

Various issues related to the Lok Sabha elections were discussed at the PAC meeting held in Delhi. In the meeting chaired by JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala, some names were shortlisted for each Lok Sabha constituency in Haryana.

It was suggested by some members in the meeting that apart from Haryana, the party should also explore the possibility of contesting elections on the Lok Sabha seat of Chandigarh, the statement said.

The PAC discussed the names of the probable candidates for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana and evaluated them on various parameters.

Lok Sabha polls for all 10 seats in Haryana will be held in sixth of the seven-phase general elections on May 25. The BJP has already announced its candidates for all the 10 seats.

In the PAC meeting, a suggestion was made that the JJP should contest the Chandigarh parliamentary seat as well, on which the party leadership directed to explore the possibilities, said the statement. Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and JJP state president Nishan Singh were among those who were present in the meeting.