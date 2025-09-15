Will bring back those that once split from us: RSS chief

Bhopal: Without naming any neighbouring country, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India will also bring back those that once parted from it, while asserting that the nation is moving ahead on the path of development by disproving global predictions of its disintegration.

Speaking at a book release function in Indore, Bhagwat recalled that when India led the world for nearly 3,000 years, there was no global strife. He attributed conflicts in the world to narrow personal interests, which, he said, “create all the problems.”

Invoking former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Bhagwat said India had defied his prophecy that the country would not survive after the end of British rule.

“Churchill once said that after Independence, India would not be able to survive and would be divided, but this did not happen. Today, it is England itself that is heading towards division. We, however, will not be divided; we will move forward. We were once divided, but we will bring them back again,” he said.

The RSS chief underlined that India has historically never attacked or subjugated any nation.

“We have led the world; we never conquered any country, never suppressed anyone’s trade, never converted anyone. Wherever we went, we gave civilisation, knowledge, ethics, and uplifted life,” he said.

Bhagwat said India’s progress rests on the foundation of knowledge, karma and devotion. “That is why our nation has proved all predictions about its future wrong and continues to progress,” he said, adding that the country possesses “the eternal wisdom of life.”

He further said that while the world runs on faith and belief, Bharat is the “land of faith with men of action and logic.” Stressing the philosophical depth of Indian culture, Bhagwat remarked: “We are all actors in the drama of life and have to play our parts. Our true self emerges when the drama ends.”

The event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, and several other ministers and BJP functionaries, including state president Hemant Khandelwal.