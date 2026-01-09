Will adjust affected students in other colleges: CM

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the government will accommodate students affected by the closure of a medical college by adjusting them in other institutions through supernumerary seats, asserting that their education will not be allowed to suffer.

The Chief Minister also said that accountability must be fixed if standards were not maintained at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College.

Supernumerary seats are additional seats created over and above the intake approved by an authority.

“The Health Minister is standing here with me. Yesterday, she was with me in Samba. We have discussed this issue thoroughly and, as I said yesterday in Samba after the issuance of the order, these students have passed the NEET examination in a lawful manner. They have merit,” Abdullah told reporters here.

“It is our legal responsibility to accommodate them. We will adjust them by creating supernumerary seats in colleges close to their homes so that their education does not suffer,” he said.