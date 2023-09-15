‘Will accept any punishment if there is evidence of wife getting money from Centre’

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said he was willing to accept any punishment, including retirement from public life, if there is any evidence that his wife has received or claimed any amount from the government of India and threatened to move court against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.



‘I want to emphasise again that neither my wife, nor the company she is associated with, has received or claimed any amount from the government of India. If anyone can provide evidence, I am willing to accept any punishment including retirement from public life,’ the chief minister wrote on ‘X’ in reply to a post by the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi.

Gogoi and Sarma have been locked in a war of words on ‘X’ since Wednesday on the issue of the chief minister’s wife’s company allegedly being given a credit subsidy of Rs 10 crore.

When the Congress leader urged Sarma to be present in the Assam assembly and clarify the matter instead of typing on ‘X’, chief minister threatened him of moving court.

‘Please be present in the Assam Assembly and clarify the matter instead of typing on ‘X’. Congress MLAs have moved an adjournment motion to discuss the entire Pride Media-KMSY issue, but your answer is lacking,’ Gogoi said.

Assam Chief MinisterSarma responded, ‘Please do not lecture me on what to do. Whether I decide to go to the assembly or a court of law against you, I will make that decision myself.’