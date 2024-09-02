Wife of TMC leader Kirti Azad, passes away

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad’s wife Poonam Azad passed away on Monday. She was critically ill for the last few years.



“My wife, Poonam, is no more. Left for her heavenly aboard (abode) at 12.40 pm. Thank you all for your good wishes,” Azad said in a post on his X handle.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Poonam Azad’s demise. “Saddened to know that Poonam Jha Azad, wife of our MP and World Cup-winner cricketer Kirti Azad, has breathed her last. I have known Poonam for a long time. I also knew that she was critically ill for the last few years. Kirti and other family members tried their best and were always beside her in her last fight. My sincere condolences to Kirti and other family members. May her soul rest in peace,” Banerjee wrote in her X handle.

Azad won from the Burdwan- Durgapur parliamentary constituency during the Lok Sabha elections this year defeating BJP leader

Dilip Ghosh.