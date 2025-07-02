Widow kills mother-in-law for property

Jhansi: A chilling tale of deceit, infidelity, and inheritance has emerged from Kumhariya village in Jhansi, where a 54-year-old woman, Sushila Devi, was found murdered in her home on June 24. Police have now unravelled what they call a premeditated conspiracy involving the victim’s younger daughter-in-law, Pooja, her sister Kamla, and Kamla’s lover Anil Verma.

The investigation into Sushila’s murder took a dramatic turn on Tuesday night when police tracked down and shot Anil Verma while attempting to arrest him.

He had been absconding since the murder. According to police, Verma was intercepted while trying to sell gold jewellery stolen from Sushila’s home. When challenged, he allegedly fired at the officers, prompting retaliatory gunfire. Verma was shot in the leg and admitted to Jhansi Medical College under heavy security.

Police said the motive behind the killing was a bitter dispute over inheritance and land. Sushila Devi, a widow and the matriarch of the family, lived with her sons’ families in the ancestral home.

After the death of her husband and then her son, Pooja began living with her brother-in-law Kalyan Singh in a live-in relationship. When Kalyan died under mysterious circumstances, Pooja moved in with another brother-in-law, Santosh Singh — who was already married.

That relationship too led to strife. Santosh’s wife Ragini left the household nine months ago after objecting to Pooja’s presence. Police are now reopening investigations into the deaths of both Kalyan and Santosh, raising questions about whether those deaths were accidents or part of a broader pattern.

Pooja, emboldened by her control over household affairs, began pushing for the sale of family agricultural land — 16 bighas in total (approximately 6.5 acres).

Claiming rights over half of it, she allegedly wanted to sell her supposed share to relocate to Gwalior. While Santosh and his father Ajay Singh reportedly agreed, Sushila Devi firmly opposed the sale.