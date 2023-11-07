‘Widespread rains likely in Kerala during next 5 days’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted widespread rainfall in Kerala during the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas.



The heavy rains in the state a day ago, caused landslides in various parts of Idukki district of Kerala and resulted in the loss of a life and damage to several homes.

The IMD said widespread moderate to medium rainfall was likely to occur in Kerala during the next five days.

Heavy rains were likely at isolated places in the state between November 6 and 9.

The IMD issued an orange alert in Ernakulam and Palakkad districts of the state for the day. It also issued yellow alerts in nine districts of the state.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 12 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Heavy rains in the state on November 5 caused landslides in some parts of the high range Idukki district, resulting in the loss of one life.

A 55-year-old man died when his home in ward 7 of the Santhanpara grama panchayat was washed away in the landslide, an official said.