Widespread protests in UP as lawyers condemn Ghaziabad courtroom clash with cops

Lucknow: Lawyers across districts in Uttar Pradesh on Monday staged demonstrations against the recent police baton charge against their peers in the Ghaziabad district court. Bar members from Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Etah staged protests, demanding action against the police and the judge involved in the matter. On October 29, a clash erupted between police and lawyers at the Ghaziabad district court following a heated argument between a judge and a lawyer. The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh urged lawyers across the state to raise their voices against "police excesses" and protect the legal fraternity's rights.

In Ghaziabad, the local bar association members closed court entry gates and abstained from legal work. Ghaziabad Bar Association President Deepak Sharma demanded the suspension of District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar and transfer of policemen involved in the lathi charge. "Each injured lawyer must get Rs 2 lakh for medical treatment," Sharma said. Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav said security was stepped up at the courthouse in the wake of the lawyers' response. In Prayagraj, the Ghaziabad Bar Association filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a Special Investigation Team probe under high court oversight. In Lucknow, the members of the Oudh Bar Association (OBA) at the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench abstained from judicial work following a resolution passed on Sunday. Lawyers in Varanasi also boycotted judicial proceedings. "In response to the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council's call, we've refrained from judicial duties today. This strike will persist if action isn't taken," former Varanasi Bar Council President Vivek Shankar Tiwari said.

In Kaushambi, Model District Bar Association Secretary Laxmikant Tripathi said, "Lawyers here will not return to work until there is accountability in Ghaziabad." Lawyers there marched from the district court to the collectorate, calling for action against the judge and officers involved. In Etah's Jalesar tehsil, the Tehsil Bar Association submitted a memorandum to Sub Divisional Magistrate Vipin Kumar Morwal, addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Bar president Sunil Yadav, who led the demonstration, demanded criminal charges against Ghaziabad police and the withdrawal of "false cases" filed against lawyers. The Allahabad High Court Bar Association, or HCBA, also led a protest in Prayagraj, suspending judicial activities for the day. A criminal contempt petition prepared on behalf of the HCBA against the Ghaziabad district judge will soon be filed at the Allahabad High Court, it said.