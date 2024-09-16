Why protests against ‘illegal’ mosques in hill towns

Shimla: As Ganesh Puja pandals flood cities and towns with vibrant celebrations, including Shimla’s Middle Bazar, why are the fervent chants of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at protest rallies cutting through the peaceful ambiance of Himachal Pradesh, from Shimla to Kullu to Rampur these days ?



Why have television channels, have abruptly shifted their focus from daily bulletins on Kolkata rape case to this once tranquil hill town, which had long been a shining example of communal harmony and religious calm, but suddenly having boiled-up to anti-mosque protests ?

While the unrest over ‘illegal’ construction of a mosque at Sanjauli –a booming suburban locality has not yet got diffused, several Himachal Pradesh towns are witnessing ferocious protests by activists of Hindu organisations; all centred around one issue – the mosques, reportedly ‘illegal constructions’.

Kullu, another key tourist’s destination, which is gearing up for historic Dussehra celebrations to begin next month, has also witnessed the protests. Mandi, where

the local Municipal commissioner has already passed the orders against the mosques, ordering its demolition since being illegally raised, is in the grip of protests.

The protests have also spread to Paonta Sahib, another key business town of Sirmour district bordering Dehradun, with a sizeable Muslim population and Sunni (Shimla) and Ghurmarwin in Bilaspur district.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, one of the organisations involved in the protests at Shimla and elsewhere in Himachal Pradesh, had also given a call for bandh asking to the people to show solidarity with the

peaceful protesters and issues relating “outsiders” influx in the towns and more mosques coming-up in small towns, during past 10 to 15 years.

What has further added to the gravity of the situation is registration of FIRs against 50 persons, who were part of the protest at Sanjauli that turned violent and resulted in lathi-charge and use of water cannons by the police.

Even as Muslim community leaders and Imam of the Sanjauli mosque have offered to demolish the illegal portion of the mosque to diffuse tension, or administration could seal the controversial part, the tempers have not yet calmed down.

Shimla police have now registered cases against the protesters on the basis of CCTV footage, photographs and videos relating to protests.

Among the accused are former mayor of Shimla Satya Kaundal, VHP leaders, former BJP councillors,

local traders, persons from Chopal, Theog and Panchayats office bearers for their alleged role in violence, during a protest.

“The protesters had clashed with security personnel on September 11, broke barricades and pelted stones as the police .About 12 people, including police and women, were injured”, said police.

The police were also looking into the call detail records of people who instigated the protest have been gathered and more cases will be registered, Sanjeev Gandhi, SSP Shimla.

The protesters have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 196 (1) (promoting enmity on basis of religion); 196(2) (offence at place of worship); 189 (unlawful assembly); 126(2) (wrongful restraint); 61(2) (criminal conspiracy and assault); 353 (2) (spreading false information on religion); 223 (disobeying orders of public servants; and 132 (assaulting public servant).

Gandhi says “It was a pre-planned protest to disturb the peace. Those who provoked the whole incident on social media have been identified and their act and conduct endorse how they participated in the crime,” the SP said.