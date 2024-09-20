Why PM ‘adamantly refusing’ to go to Manipur: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to the US, saying he is going to embark on yet another high-profile global visit in between campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana but why does he “still adamantly refuse” to go to Manipur.



Modi will pay a three-day visit to the United States beginning September 21 to attend the annual Quad summit and address the “Summit of the Future” at the United Nations General Assembly.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “So the non-biological PM is going to embark on yet another high-profile global visit in between campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.”

“But why does he still adamantly refuse to go to Manipur? This refusal is simply inexplicable and really inexcusable. Why this continued and shocking insensitivity on His part? The people of the state still await Him,” Ramesh said on X.

The Congress has repeatedly urged Prime Minister Modi visit the violence-hit state, stressing that it would help restore peace and normalcy there.

The ethnic violence in Manipur first broke out on May 3 last year after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, over 220 people belonging to both the Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel have been killed in the continuing violence.