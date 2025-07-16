Why perpetrators of Pahalgam attack not arrested till now: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress’s Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms, Supriya Shrinate, on Tuesday questioned why the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack had not been arrested till now.

The Congress leader said that 85 days had passed since the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 28 Indian soldiers, and yet not a single perpetrator had been arrested.

Shrinate pointed out another grave issue that has emerged from the recent revelations by the Vice Chief of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General RR Singh.

In an unambiguous statement, he confirmed that during Operation Sindoor, India did not just confront Pakistan, it also faced China’s direct support to its adversary. Intelligence, networked warfare systems, and advanced weapons, including J-10C fighters and PL-15E missiles, predominantly Chinese, bolstered Pakistan’s offensive, alongside tactical drones provided by Turkey, the Congress leader explained.

“One wonders in which world the Foreign Minister is living to make such a statement, and how much more will he insult our brave armed forces?,” she questioned.

Over 50 new border villages, complete with roads, electricity, and internet access, have been constructed by Beijing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Indian patrols still require Chinese consent to reach several points in Depsang, Demchok, and Galwan, while China’s export restrictions on critical materials continue to tighten around Indian infrastructure ambitions.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks, describing India-China ties as “steadily improving” since the Kazan summit in 2024, delivered during a cordial meeting with China’s Vice President, appeared detached from the operational and strategic realities on the ground.