Why elections being delayed in J&K: NC chief Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Veteran politician and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday wondered why there was a delay in holding Assembly elections in the Union territory and said it was time to have an elected government.



In an interview, Abdullah, the 85-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said that when BJP leaders announce publicly that they will win 50 seats in elections, what prevents them from holding the democratic exercise.

Abdullah, who talked about a range of issues, again advocated for early resumption of dialogue with Pakistan for ensuring lasting peace in the subcontinent.

The National Conference president also spoke about the country’s decline on various fronts such as human rights issue, growing religious intolerance and corruption, saying “all these things don’t augur well for this great nation”.

On the delay in conducting Assembly elections, Abdullah said as far as the government goes, it has been saying all the time that conditions are alright here.