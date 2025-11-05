'Why does PM refuse to accept he speaks to Trump?' asks Congress

New Delhi: With the White House stating that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak to each other "pretty frequently", the Congress on Wednesday asked why Modi refuses to acknowledge it and what he was afraid of. Congress general secretary, in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh, took a swipe at the prime minister over the ties with Washington, and pointed out that the people of India got to know that Operation Sindoor had been halted only from an announcement by the US Secretary of State at 5.37 PM on May 10. "It is now from the White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt that the people of India have got to know that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have been talking to each other frequently on the trade (or) deal," Ramesh said on X. "They should indeed be talking to each other. But why does the Prime Minister refuse to acknowledge it? Why does he refuse to accept that he speaks to President Trump? What is he afraid of?" the Congress leader asked.

His remarks came after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump feels "very positive and strongly" about the future of the India-US relationship. "I think he feels very positive and strongly about it. As you know, he recently, a few weeks back, spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian-American officials at the White House," Leavitt on Tuesday said in response to a question about the future of India-US ties at a press briefing. She said that in Sergio Gor, the US has a great Ambassador to India. "The president and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India with respect to that topic. So I know the president has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently," she said. Last month, Trump hosted a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office, attended by Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and several prominent Indian-American business leaders and community figures. Trump also extended Diwali greetings to Modi in a phone call, saying he expected both India and the US to continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism. Modi responded on X: "Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms."