Whole world waiting for Ram temple consecration ceremony on Jan 22: PM

AYODHYA: PM Modi on Saturday said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony here on January 22, stressing the strength of “vikas” and “virasat” will take the country forward.

He appealed to people to light special diyas — Shri Ram Jyoti — in their homes to celebrate the day of ‘pran pratishtha’ at Ram temple as ‘Deepawali’ and said the campaign to speed up work for building a developed India is getting a new energy from the city of Ayodhya.

Modi said that for any country to reach new heights of development it will have to preserve its heritage, and it is for this reason that India today is moving ahead.