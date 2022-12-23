Whole 'Covid drama' being orchestrated to 'derail' Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Ramesh

Faridabad (Hry)/ new delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused the government of orchestrating the "Covid drama" to defame and derail the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra that is all set to enter Delhi, and said his party will follow any protocol based on scientific advice that is uniformly implemented.



The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra entered Faridabad on the last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase and will reach Delhi on Saturday morning. DMK MP Kanimozhi joined the yatra here besides some sportspersons.

At a press conference in Pakhal village here, Ramesh said, "This whole Covid drama over the last two days has been orchestrated to defame and derail the Bharat Jodo Yatra from coming to Delhi. That's the only objective."

He was asked if the government was selectively picking on the yatra after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Gandhi to consider suspending the march if Covid protocols could not be followed.

"Any protocol based on scientific and medical advice that is uniformly implemented will be followed by the Congress party. We have always followed it," he said.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, family members of freedom fighters and top Congress leaders are expected to join Rahul Gandhi in the Delhi leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, party sources said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said at least 40,000 to 50,000 yatris are expected to participate in the yatra in the national capital.

"Senior Congress leaders and parliamentarians, families of freedom fighters and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) president Kamal Haasan are likely to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital," a party source said on Friday.

Addressing the MKM office-bearers last week, Haasan had said he has been invited by Rahul Gandhi and that, he would participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 in the national capital.