WHO issues warning on surge of New-Age Gateway Devices among children, say health experts

Mothers Against Vaping, a united front of concerned mothers combatting the escalating vaping crisis among our youth, today, emphasised on the urgent need to take effective steps on the WHO’s (World Health Organisation) warning against the proliferation of new-age gateway devices such as e-cigarettes and vapes, especially among school-going children. The WHO strongly advocates for the prohibition of vaping and other new age gateway devices in schools due to the international tobacco industry’s persistent targeting of young individuals.

Mothers Against Vaping has also highlighted a 2023 study by the Center for Tobacco Research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Southern California Keck School of Medicine. According to this study, alarming respiratory symptoms such as bronchitis and shortness of breath can afflict young individuals within just 30 days of using electronic cigarettes and other new age gateway devices. The rapid rise in e-cigarette, and other new age gateway products which include Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), heat-not-burn (HNB) has led to the addiction of a new generation in a remarkably short period, jeopardising the health of millions of children, teenagers and young adults. The study adds to mounting evidence linking e-cigarette and other new age gateway devices use to an increased risk of different kinds of respiratory diseases.

Dr. Nayam Raja, Paediatric and Congenital Heart Surgeon, Health City Hospital, Guwahati who had earlier worked in Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network said, ‘Vaping among children has emerged as a significant concern globally, leading to its ban in various countries, including India. The detrimental health impact on children due to vaping and e-cigarette use are a cause for serious alarm. Continued use of these devices, fuelled by targeted efforts of the international tobacco companies, poses irreversible health risks. Addressing this issue demands a collective global response, necessitating collaboration among stakeholders such as parents, schools and healthcare experts to effectively combat this problem.’