‘Who is PM or DM to decide status of Shankaracharya’

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of crossing constitutional and moral limits by questioning the status of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, describing the move as an unprecedented intrusion by the state into matters of faith and religious tradition.

The Congress leader noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier paid respects to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, and questioned why the same government was now disputing his status after he raised issues such as cow slaughter and the conduct of religious events.

He said the Shankaracharya’s only demand was to perform the customary Ganga snan, a ritual he had observed for decades, and questioned the logic of seeking

official permission for it. “Does anyone own the Ganga?” he asked.