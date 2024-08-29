‘Who is govt trying to protect’: Opposition slams inaction, five questions raised

Malappuram (Kerala): In a scathing attack on the Left government in Kerala, the Congress-led opposition on Wednesday raised five-pointed questions on the Hema Committee Report, alleging a blatant cover-up and accusing the Pinarayi Vijayan-headed dispensation of shielding key persons by glossing over crucial facts.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, VD Satheesan, alleged that the government is on the defensive regarding the Hema Committee report.

“The government is trying to save some individuals by playing hide-and-seek. The government’s actions are creating an impression among the public that everyone in the film industry is troublesome.

“However, there are many good people in the film industry. The government is hiding the real culprits, which is why even innocents are being humiliated in Kerala. The government should resolve this issue,” Satheesan told reporters at Puthanathani here.

The opposition leader accused the government of silence and evasion over the report, which revealed a series of crimes in the film industry.

He alleged that despite repeated questions, Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan has refused to comment, only answering queries that the Chief Minister likes.

Satheesan said the Opposition is demanding answers to five key questions: “Why hasn’t the government investigated the crimes revealed in the Hema Committee Report? Why hasn’t action been taken against those who committed crimes against women and children, despite laws stating that covering up sexual offences is a crime? Who is the government trying to protect by removing pages and paragraphs from the Hema Committee Report before it was provided under the RTI Act? What action has been taken on the widespread use of drugs and narcotics in the film industry, which was described in the Hema Committee Report? And why is the government taking a stance against women?”