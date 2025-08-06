White Revolution 2.0: Govt targets 50% increase in milk procurement in 5 years

New Delhi: The government is working to increase milk procurement by 50 per cent over the next five years under the cooperative-led White Revolution 2.0, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Chairing the second meeting of the Consultative Committee, Shah outlined the government’s ambitious plans for the cooperative sector, including the target of setting up 2 lakh multipurpose cooperative societies.

So far, 35,395 new cooperative societies have been formed under this initiative.

“The Ministry of Cooperation is committed to transforming cooperatives into vibrant and successful business units,” Shah said, emphasising that the cooperative sector could pave the way to prosperity for landless and poor people.

Under the White Revolution 2.0, significant progress has been made in strengthening the dairy sector. As many as 15,691 new Dairy Cooperative Societies have been registered while 11,871 existing ones have been strengthened, he said.

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and 25 Milk Unions across 15 states have signed MoUs to establish biogas plants in dairy cooperatives, according to a statement.

The minister highlighted three national-level cooperative societies established for the sector’s development.

The National Cooperative Organic Limited (NCOL) handles certification, branding, packaging and marketing of farmers’ organic products to ensure better prices.

The National Cooperative Export Limited (NCEL) provides facilities for exporting farmers’ products internationally, with full profits going to farmers. The Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) focuses on conservation, storage and production of India’s traditional seeds.