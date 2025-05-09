Whistleblower fatally attacked in Darjeeling, IGJF slams incident

Darjeeling: Sudan Gurung, a whistleblower was allegedly fatally attacked in Darjeeling on Thursday night. With head injuries he is currently ailing at the Darjeeling Sadar hospital.

Political parties have condemned the incident with Ajoy Edward of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front urging West Bengal Home Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that the perpetrators and masterminds are brought to book and that whistleblowers and social activists of the Hills are protected.

Sudan Gurung was allegedly attacked at around 8:30 pm below the Motor Stand area on the way to the Botanical Garden, on the way home, in the heart of Darjeeling town. According to Gurung, a group of unknown men attacked him. “Among them one aimed for my neck and delivered a blow on my neck. As I dodged, the blow injured my head” claimed Gurung. He was then rushed to the Darjeeling Sadar hospital and the perpetrators fled. “We have received a complaint and have initiated a case. Investigations are on” stated Shubhra Sanyal, Inspector-in-Charge of Darjeeling Sadar police station.

Sudan Gurung, President of the Trained Unemployed Youth Welfare Organisation claimed that as he is an alleged whistleblower and has been raising his voice against the alleged Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) teacher recruitment scam, he has been attacked. Incidentally a High Court case is on regarding recruitment of teachers in the GTA. The ongoing High has questioned the legality of the appointment of around 313 teachers in 2019 by the GTA. The next date of hearing is June 17.

Bimal Gurung, President, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and Raju Bista, Lok Sabha MP, Darjeeling and BJP National Spokesperson have condemned the attack. They have all demanded that the perpetrators be arrested immediately.