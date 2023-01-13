‘Whistleblower’ doctor gets bail in criminal case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to a medical practitioner, who also claimed to be a whistleblower in the sensational Vyapam scam, in a case of alleged violence during a protest in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha took note of the submissions made by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha that accused Anand Rai, an ophthalmologist, is in jail for the last 60 days in connection with a criminal case lodged under various sections of the IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“This man is an ophthalmologist. He says he is also the whistleblower in the Vyapam scam. The allegation is that he was part of a mob which attacked the (district) collector. How long will you keep him in jail?” the bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government.

It also took note of the fact that the chargesheet has not been filed by police in the case and granted bail to Rai, subject to the conditions to be imposed by the trial court.