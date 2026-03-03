Which law gave US, Israel authority to attack Iran, kill its leader: Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the strikes on Iran and questioned the authority of the United States and Israel to take such actions.

He asserted that no international law justifies foreign military aggression, the assassination of a nation's leader, or the killing of civilians.

Abdullah urged people to exercise restraint and express their anger or grief through lawful and peaceful means.

"Using external force and displaying military power to overthrow governments is not permitted under any international law. The brutal killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, along with members of his family, raises a serious question ... which law gave the United States or Israel the authority to do this?" Abdullah told reporters here.

He said that if such actions are justified, then what Russia did in Ukraine would also be justified. "Tomorrow, if India were to enter a neighbouring country and intervene, would that also be justified?" he asked.

The chief minister said that the nature of governance in Iran is for its people to decide, and the same goes for the US and Israel.

"I express my condolences to the people and strongly condemn this attack. The brutal killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, followed by the murder of members of his family, is deeply tragic and unacceptable," he said.

"Israel and America attacking Iran was wrong. But Iran's reaction, targeting places like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, was also wrong. Instead of stopping, the war is spreading further," he added.

Abdullah appealed to the people of J&K to maintain peace.

"I appeal to the people of J&K not to let the situation deteriorate. Some elements are trying to exploit the situation and disturb the atmosphere, and reports of such incidents have already begun to emerge from certain places," he said on the protests breaking out in the Valley in the wake of the Ayatollah Ali Khameinei's killing.

He said, "I do not want any misuse of force by the police or the central paramilitary forces here, resulting in people being injured or, God forbid, anyone losing their life. That would be deeply unfortunate."

Abdullah said reports of stone-pelting had emerged from certain places and that at one location an attempt was made to assault a deputy superintendent of police. "Because of such incidents, the government is compelled to take stricter measures."

On Indians in Iran, he said that the J-K government was in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Most of our students and other people who are in Iran have been moved to safe areas. Some of our final-year students who are in hospitals are not agreeing to leave," he said.

Abdullah added, "War is not the cure for any problem."