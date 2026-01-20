‘Where is election, are they playing Big Boss?’, Cong takes swipe at BJP

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP after it formally declared Nitin Nabin as its new chief, saying the ruling party announced the president first and then stated that there would be an election but there was none.

The Opposition party also took a dig at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying he is unhappy as he did not get anything to “manipulate” in this process.

“Gyanesh Kumar wants to resign in protest; he has no role, he can’t even influence, he can’t even manipulate anything,” the Congress’ media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, said while targeting the CEC, whom the Opposition party has been attacking alleging irregularities in elections.

Nabin, 45, was formally declared the BJP national president on Tuesday, succeeding J P Nadda and marking a new chapter for the party.

K Laxman, Returning Officer for BJP organisational polls, declared the results and handed over the certificate of election to Nabin, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post.

Asked about the development at a press conference here, Khera said, “Where is the election? Why do you even call it an election? You announce the president first and then say there will be an election, and then there is no election.

