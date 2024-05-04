Where are two crore jobs, Anand Sharma asks PM Modi, says he is not ‘outsider’

Shimla: Arriving at Dharamshala, first time after having been named as the candidate for the Kangra Parliamentary seat, former union minister Anand Sharma chose to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his promise of two crore jobs and asked him to resolve burning issues of the country like inflation, unemployment and insecurity.



Accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh Sharma flew to Dharamshala hours after he paid obeisance at the ancient “Kali bari” temple of Shimla ahead of his new beginning in electoral politics.

He declared that the INDIA bloc will form the government after the parliamentary polls. Those who have declared their results ahead of the elections to win 400 seats will see their dreams crashing.

The people want resolution of their issues and fulfilment of promises made in 2014 and also in 2019 but Modi ji is always skipping the basic issues and diverting to non-issues.

“In this election, the third one in a row, the Prime Minister should first explain what he had promised in 2014. And, tell now --where are the two crore jobs? Why the government failed to address the issue of the Old Pension scheme and why the scheme –’Agniveer’ was introduced to play with the careers of the youths and demoralise the forces,” he asked.

He remained that hollow promises and propaganda will not work for the BJP. The people are asking questions which the Prime Minister is not willing to answer.

The manner in which Prime Minister Modi is attacking the Congress and party’s manifesto shows he hasn’t read it thoroughly.