‘Whenever terrorist issue comes, Digvijaya appears in frontline’

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Friday made a blistering attack on former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh over his remark on PFI and accused him of doing appeasement politics.



Mishra was addressing a press conference at the state BJP’s election media centre in Bhopal. The voting of the state Assembly polls will be held on November 17.

Taking a dig at Rajya Sabha MP Singh, Minister Mishra said that Digvijay and Congress are supporters of terrorists and Hamas and PFI are only a simulacrum, rather, Congress wants to protect terrorists.

In a press conference in Ujjain, Digvijaya had on Thursday said that 97 per cent of raids conducted on Popular Front of India, a banned Islamic political organisation, were found fake. However, he clarified on his official X account saying, “My answer asked question by some media organisations is being wrongly quoted which I have not said. I have never supported PFI, an organisation that incites communalism.”

“This is not the first, Digvijaya has come in support of PFI. Whenever issues related to terrorism come, he always sees in the frontline. He is doing politics of appeasement”, Mishra attacked.

“Singh raises questions on the cow but why does ever not speak ever on goat? He calls ‘Shantidoot’ (peacemaker) to Zakir Nayak and ‘Ji’ to Osama” the Minister said.

On Congress’ demand for conducting caste census, Mishra attacked that they (Congress) shed tears on terrorists’ deaths and do two-face politics of uniting Muslims by scaring them and dividing Hindus into castes.

“He is the same Digvijaya Singh ji who says Article 370 will be reimposed on forming the Congress government in the centre. On what basis do they say that 97 per cent of PFI’s people are innocent whereas it has been declared a terrorist organisation”, Mishra further said.

Mishra further said that in Digvijaya’s ruling, terrorist organisation SIMI was expanding in Madhya Pradesh.

“When Hamas attacked Israel, no Congressmen spoke a single word against it. Now Congress is in its support even though no Muslim country is supporting Hamas”, Mishra also said.

Mishra asked Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and former CM Kamal Nath that they should clarify their stand whether they are with Digvijaya Singh or not on this issue.